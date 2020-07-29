  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi QUITS; SRK's ex co star likely to replace him?

According to latest media reports, Gurucharan Singh who plays the role of Mr. Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has finally quit the show. Read on to know more.
9356 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi QUITS; SRK's ex co star likely to replace him?Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi QUITS; SRK's ex co star likely to replace him?
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh who played the role of Mr. Roshan Singh Sodhi has quit the show. Though rumours of the actor bidding adieu to the sitcom were doing rounds for quite some time, it looks like the actor has already said goodbye to TMKOC. Earlier the makers and producer of TMKOC had squashed speculations of Gurucharan quitting TMKOC and claimed that he is still a part of the show. Now, the latest media reports suggest that the actor has already quit the show. 

According to a recent report in the Times of India, Gurucharan has already quit the TMKOC and he has also not resumed shooting after the lockdown. Not only this, but the report also states that Shah Rukh Khan's former co-star has been approached to essay the role. The TOI article reveals that the makers are hunting for a suitable actor to replace Taarak Gurucharan Singh as Sodhi, and they have apparently approached actor Balwinder Singh Suri for it. 

Balwinder Singh Suri, who was seen with Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Toh Pagal Hai is reportedly being considered to play the 'new' Sodhi in TMKOC after Gurucharan Singh's exit.  Balwinder played the role of one of SRK's friends in the movie  Dil Toh Pagal Hai. If things work out well between him and the makers of TMKOC, then he might be roped in. However, nothing has been confirmed yet either by Gurucharan Singh or the makers of TMKOC. 

This is not the first time that Gurucharan Singh has bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In 2013, the actor had walked out after apparent creative differences with the makers. However, he was brought back again, and fans enjoyed his portrayal of the character. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

