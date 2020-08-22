  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Gurucharan Singh quits the show; Balwinder Singh Suri replaces him as Sodhi

After Disha Vakani and Neha Mehta, actor Gurucharan Singh has also called it quits it with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has been replaced by Balwinder Singh Suri.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s shoot resumed sometime back much to the excitement of the audience. Just like all other shows, its shooting schedule was also put to a halt for a few months owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. While the viewers are elated after the airing of the fresh episodes of the show, there is a piece of news that will disappoint a few of them. Gurucharan Singh who plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi has now quit the show.

Balwinder Singh Suri has replaced the actor in TMKOC now. He has reportedly also started shooting for the upcoming episodes. For the unversed, he has earlier worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Talking about Gurucharan, he has been a part of the show right from the beginning. However, he did quit once earlier in 2013 owing to creative differences but returned soon after and joined the star cast yet again.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also one of the longest-running television shows. However, it has been grabbing headlines for the past few months. This began with the reports of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben leaving the show that was followed by Neha Mehta’s exit from the same as Anjali. Meanwhile, talking about the show, it has been continued to tickle the funny bone of the audience and is faring well at the TRP charts too.

