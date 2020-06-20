  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Has Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi decided to quit the show?

If a report is to be believed, Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has decided to quit the show. However, our sources say different.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows. Even the re-runs for the show manage to get a lot of TRP compared to others. With Dilip Joshi leading the show, one character which is extremely properly is Gurucharan Singh as Sodhi. Who can forget his fun side? However, a report suggests that the actor has planned to quit the show for personal reasons. Gurucharan had earlier quit the show following some creative difference, but was later brought in back. We reached out to the actor and are awaiting his reply. 

However, another source informs us that there is no truth to this. Meanwhile, it was earlier also reported that Disha Vakani aka Dayaben will be returning for a special episode for the show as it completes 3000 episodes. However, when we asked the creator of the show Asit Modi, he quashed the reports saying that right now, the priority is to resume shoot and these details will be chalked out later. The show has completed more than 12 years and is one of the longest running shows. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Asit Modi on budget, challenges to resume, actors' apprehensions

About resuming work amid coronavirus pandemic scare, Asit Modi told Pinkvilla, "The biggest challenge for me is how to ensure the safety of all my cast and crew members. Secondly, it is such a difficult time and comedy is such a difficult genre, how to give that happiness quotient in every episode. Thirdly, the rainy season has commenced and there are so many regulations, we will have to work very hard, it is not easy."

