Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hits 3000: Sodhi, Dr haathi, Bhide and Gogi share their excitement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 episodes, a milestone on Indian television. Read what the cast has to say about this.

One of the longest running shows on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 episodes. The show starring Dilip Joshi in one of the pivotal roles has managed to achieve a milestone unheard of on Indian television. While Joshi got nostalgic on social media by sharing a few pictures from his journey, we have Balvinder Singh, Nirmal Soni, Mandar Chandwadkar and Samay Shah recount their memories and share their excitement.

Balvinder Singh Suri who plays the role of Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said, " It’s Balle-Balle time for us! Cannot believe that the show has completed 3000 episodes. Although I have only recently joined the team but the set feels like home, like I belong here. On the sets, I feel like being a part of a big Indian family. The occasion is grand, so must be its celebration. It’s now time to party and no one, not even Roshan can stop me from celebrating."

On the other hand, Nirmal Soni who plays the role of Dr. Haathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah added, "As they say “Laughter is the best medicine” and we ensure that we keep you healthy with the humour. I came across quite a few viewers who felt optimistic during the whole lockdown watching our show. I feel proud being part of the show as it is one of the few shows on Indian Television that has witnessed such a huge fan base over the last 12 years. I am glad that we’ve completed 3000 episodes which makes it one of the longest-running daily comedy shows."

Mandar Chandwadkar who plays the role of Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared, "The last 12 years of Being Bhide has up-skilled a lot of new things within me. From inculcating discipline to becoming an aware and responsible citizen. We now aim for achieving bigger milestones and greater success. The journey to this day was not an easy task, every single person on the set be it in the front or behind the camera has worked really hard to achieve this success. I thank Asit Bhai for everything and will always make him proud."

Samay Shah who plays the role of Gogi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah noted, "Gokuldhaam Society is home to us. There wasn't a single day over the last 3000 episodes when we didn't enjoy our work. If I were to express how I feel being part of this team in one word, then it would be 'FUN'. Asit Sir and the team have always supported us – Tapu sena. There was an unexpected break in our shootings due to the lockdown, but now as we are back we promise the audience lots of surprises and great entertainment. I, on behalf of the whole Tapu sena thank viewers for the love all through these years."

Credits :Pinkvilla

