Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah hits a major milestone by completing 3200 episodes

On completing 3200 episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a fan of the show gave a beautiful gift to the team.

The famous family sitcom of India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 3200 episodes on 1st July 2021. The show has touched a massive benchmark in the television industry. It received great love and support from the audience over the last 13 years. It is the only show in India that is liked across demographics and entertains audiences with stories of everyday life sprinkled with humor.

The show is very successful because of its close connection with the Indian society which they represent through its plot. The show is based on the Gokuldhaam Society, which is also referred to as Mini India and is created by Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi.

He shared, “The show witnessed lots of ups and downs since last year when the shootings faced several difficulties due to the lockdown. But our cast and crew’s commitment to entertain audiences made it possible for us to achieve yet another milestone. I thank Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fans and supporters for their love through all these years. Receiving such love from our fans and audiences motivates us more to create content that fills lives with laughter, happiness, and positivity.”

On the special occasion, one of the fans of the show who is a gifted artisan presented them with a handcrafted memento. He had assembled a picture frame of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s entire cast inside a bottle. He also gifted Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi handcrafted idols of Lord Ganesha and Lord Hanuman.

The daily comedy family show was first aired on 28 July 2008 and is telecast on the SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network India. The show has recently completed 3200 episodes, the show has a massive viewership of audience. The show aims to bring about a change in the view of the audience towards societal issues through comedy.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

