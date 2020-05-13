Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS is how Palak Sidhwani addresses her on screen parents Mandar & Sonalika

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu opened up about her bond with her on-screen parents Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. She also revealed how she is keeping in touch with her TMKOC team amidst the lockdown.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved shows on Television, and there's no doubt about the fact. The sitcom has been tickling our funny bones since 2008 and continues its streak successfully. While we're all aware of the bond the Gokuldham members share, the TMKOC team is also like a big family. Yes, the actors of the show, share a warm and loving bond. The recent to join the TMKOC family is Palak. The young actress replaced Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu Bhide on the show in 2019.

However, within no time, Palak gelled up with everyone in the TMKOC cast and shares a good equation with all. Recently, in an interview with the Times of India, Palak opened up about her bonding with her onscreen parents Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. Palak also revealed how she addresses the two actors off the camera, and how she is keeping in touch with her TMKOC co-stars during the Coronvirus-infused lockdown. The beautiful actress also mentioned that she is missing shooting amid the quarantine, and wishes to get back on the sets soon.

Palak shared that she calls Sonalika Mandar and Madar as 'Aai and Baba' off-screen also. Yes, you read that right. She said, 'Yes, I call them Aai-Baba in real-life also. Many ask me why do I address them that way in real-life. We three have got used to it. I like calling them Aai-Baba. They know that I will never call them Mandar sir, uncle, or Sonalika ma'am or aunty. I have never called them by their name.

The diva further revealed that she is keeping in contact with her reel-life parents and Tapu Sena through Whatsapp, video calls, and messages now. She said that she is in touch with everyone, and keeps chatting with Azar, Samay, and others from the Tapu Sena. Moreover, on Mother's Day, she called up Sonalika aka her Aai to send her wishes to her.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you too missing new episodes of TMKOC now? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

