Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS is how the team plans to celebrate 12 years of the show

Popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to complete 12 years of its successful run on the Indian television and the makers are planning to celebrate it in a special way.

Among all the popular shows running on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been winning millions of hearts. The sitcom starring Dilip Joshi, Munmum Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha etc has been entertaining the audience for over a decade now. In fact, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which was launched on July 28, 2008, has emerged as one of the longest running shows on Indian Television and enjoys a massive viewership across the nation. And while team is set to complete 12 years of the show tomorrow, they are planning to celebrate the milestone in a special way.

To note, the TMKOC team is known to celebrate the show’s anniversary as ‘Haso Hasao Diwas’ on the sets. But this year, the makers to bring a twist to the celebrations as they have invited people to share their fun moment with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. They have asked the fans to upload videos of their fun stories on the social media handles of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and contribute to the show’s motto of spreading happiness around.

Meanwhile, after witnessing a hiatus of over three months, TMKOC team has resumed the shooting amid the COVID 19 outbreak. However, the makers have ensured that all the necessary precautions including the hand sanitizers, masks, face shield and gloves are taken on the sets to keep the highly transmissible virus at bay. On the other hand, the team is delighted to return on the sets and looking forward to continuing entertaining the audience with their stint.

Credits :Pinkvilla

