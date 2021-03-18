Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: IYER & Babeetta celebrates Jethaalal’s victory with rasagullas

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most entertaining show, will revolve around Jethalal and Iyer in the upcoming episode.

The popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the top running shows on Indian televisions. This is a family comedy show and garners ample appreciation for its plot as well acting skills of the show cast. The latest plot of the show revolves around Jethalal and Iyer. The duo always has come to clashes or disagreements but this time viewers are going to be seen sharing a sweet moment. There may have been only such rare instances when the two would have not debated about something.

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, viewers are going to be pleased to see the bitter-sweet friendship between Jethaalal and Iyer take an emotional turn. The story begins with Iyer placing an order for tablet devices for his company with Jethaalal. This in turn leads to a series of events and Jethaalal gets cheated by Bhogilal. This event leaves Jethaalal so broke that he not only comes close to selling his shop but also almost loses his house. Fortunately, everyone in Gokuldhaam Society come together and pool in their wits and courage to teach Bhogilal a lesson and make him return Jethaalal's money.

Having seen Jethaalal go through this entire ordeal, Iyer feels bad for him and wants to show his gratitude to Jethaalal. For this, Babeetta and Iyer prepare for Jethaalal one of his favorite sweets - 'Rasgulla'. The gesture touches Jethaalal’s heart and impulsively they hug it out. To find out what happens next, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

