Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Preview, January 13, 2020: Bhide and Popatlal's spat gets uglier

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been keeping glued to the screens with the new war that has started between Bhide and Poptalal.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the popular shows. We recently reported that the show completed 2900 episodes. Speaking of the current track, Atmaram Tukaram Bhide, the 'ekmeva' secretary of the Gokuldham society is facing the heat from other members of the society for repairing his personal furniture on the society ground. He is not following the rules that he laid for society. Popatlal has accused him of not following the rules and how he had not allowed him to dry his mattresses.

Talking about the upcoming track, the fight between Bhide and Popatlal fight will get intensified. He will say that the family of his prospective bride may get offended by seeing the same. Bhide will get more offended after Poptalal says his cupboard is a waste product.

He will later take a jibe at Popatlal by saying that his closet will turn hundred years old and he would still be unmarried. Thus, the two of them get into an ugly spat. For the unversed, Madhavi had complained about the old cupboard and she feels that it is high time that they should get rid of it. However, Bhide does not want it to dispose of and he started repairing it. With Abdul's help, Bhide brought the cupboard to the society ground and soon Popatlal and others objected it. He said that he can do the repair work only if he gets the majority votes in his favor.

