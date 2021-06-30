Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs Sodhi clears the air on her leaving the show

Rumours have been rife that actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Mrs. Sodhi will be leaving the show because of her pregnancy.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved TV serials in the country, however, the actors are leaving the show one after another which is displeasing for the fans. Recently there was buzz that actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays Mrs Sodhi is pregnant and due to this, she will leave the show for good. Fans questioned whether or not she is a part of the show. Many speculations have been made because the actress has not appeared on the show for the last two months.

In a chat with ETimes, Jennifer termed the speculations as false and said, “I have been getting too many messages since last night if I have quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Some are even asking if I am pregnant. The truth is far from otherwise. I have just not been well, of late.” Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal stated that she asked the makers to excuse her from the Daman schedule as she has a lot of pain in her heel which even caused her discomfort in walking. The actress was on very strong medications however the problem did not subside soon.

The actress further added, “I am in touch with the team and there's no problem. I don't know why people jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies”. Jennifer will be soon returning to the show.

Earlier the show's lead character Daya Ben played by Disha Vakani decided to discontinue followed by Neha Mehta who used to play Anjali Mehta on the show.

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×