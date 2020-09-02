Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal bids adieu to Gurcharan Singh and Neha Mehta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Sodhi penned down a heartwarming note bidding farewell to Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta. She also welcomed Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri to the TMKOC family. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently witnessed a huge shuffle in their team, as Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi, and Neha Mehta aka Anjali opted out. The two actors bid adieu to TMKOC and were replaced by new faces. Balvinder Singh Suri and Sunayana Fozdar walked into their shoes and are now seen as the new Sodhi and new Anjali on TMKOC. While many fans are disappointed with Gurucharan and Neha quitting TMKOC after being associated with the show for so long, others have welcomed the replacements with open arms.

Yesterday (September 1, 2020), Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi took to her social media handle to pen a heartwarming farewell to her former on-screen husband Gurucharan, and her good friend Neha. Jennifer shared a great bond with Gurucharan and Neha as the three were associated with TMKOC for a long time. While the actress bid a heartening adieu to her former costars, she also warmly welcomed Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri to the TMKOC family.

Sharing beautiful throwback pictures with Gurucharan and Neha, Jennifer mentioned how change is the only constant in life, and fans should respect their decisions regardless of the reasons. She expressed, 'They will stay in everyone's hearts till eternity. My good wishes with both of them.'

Further, Jennifer also urged fans of the show to welcome the new additions to the TMKOC family, i.e. Sunayana Fozdar (new Anjali) and Balvinder Singh Suri (new Sodhi). She requested everyone to welcome them with open hearts and without any judgments.

Take a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's moving post here:

Meanwhile, the Gokuldham society members are all set to welcome Lord Ganesha, and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 'differently' amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the current track of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

