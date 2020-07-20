Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal and Gokuldham family are glad as new episodes will air from July 22

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one daily soap that has taken the onus of spreading smiles and laughter all across. TMKOC started with a simple and relatable storyline in 2008, and within no time, it became one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television. Within just a few days, the show is going to achieve a 'huge' feat as it will complete 12 years on TV. While the TMKOC team is excited to touch the milestone, fans are eagerly waiting to watch new episodes of the show after almost a four-month-long break.

Not only ardent viewers of the sitcom but also the TMKOC team aka the Gokuldham family is elated to meet viewers again after so many days. From Jethalal to Babita, from Bhide to Madhavi, from Sonu to Iyer, each member of the Gokuldam society is glad as fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah begin airing from the day after tomorrow, i.e. July 22 (2020). Yes, the fresh episodes of TMKOC will be telecast within two days from now, and all the actors are super excited about it.

The actors along with the show's creator Asit Kumarr Modi have invited fans to witness the new drama and fun in Gokuldham society as the show begins airing from July 22 and spreads happiness once again.

Here are some BTS photos of the TMKOC team:

Meanwhile, the team has begun shooting with all the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The precautionary measures include wearing masks, face shields, undergoing regular temperature checks, frequently using hand sanitizers, and more. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to witness new happenings in the Gokuldham society from 22 July? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

