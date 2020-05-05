Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal & Babita's banter on the show makes a patient admitted in ICU smile

An elderly man's photo admitted in ICU enjoying Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been going viral on social media. The sitcom's producer Asit Kummar Modi also shared the post thanking viewers for their appreciation and love.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just a show, but an emotion. For people who have been watching the sitcom since its inception, would agree to the views. If you haven't watched it, you're missing out on many things. TMKOC began its journey on Television in 2008, and since then it has been bringing a smile of audiences fans. With its amazing characters, crazy situational comedy, slapstick humor, and thrillingly relatable storyline, the Indian show won many hearts. Even after 12 years, it is still one of the most loved comedy shows, and its soaring TRP's are proof.

Making people laugh is difficult, but the TMKOC team has made it quite simple. They have been doing it for years now and with such precision. Not only the show but the weirdly funny characters have also become an important part of viewers' lives. Recently, we got to see how TMKOC has affected lives. A post has spread like wildfire on social media, where a son is thanking the show, its team, and the makers for bringing about a smile on his father's face, who is in a serious condition. The elderly man is admitted to the ICU after suffering a brain stroke, and during these difficult times TMKOC has brought about relief for him. Yes, you read that right!

The post seems to be shared on Facebook by a person named Akshay Mathur, who reveals that his father who had been in the ICU for six days after brain stroke, demanded to watch TMKOC after he was shifted to another ward. He added that the old man was happy seeing a sequence between Jethalal and Babita. After seeing his father smiling, Akshay said that the show has magical power and his post is an ode to the makers.

The son's post has gone viral, which even came to TMKOC's produce Asit Kummar Modi's notice. He took a screenshot of it and shared it on his Twitter handle. Modi wrote, 'Thank you for your love. Your love inspires us.'

Take a look at the viral post here:

Thank you for your love. Your love inspire us pic.twitter.com/PC7oiQivLT — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) May 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing TMKOC's new episodes amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown? Let us know in the comment section below.

