TMKOC Preview: Jethalal’s attempt to meet Babita to borrow some sugar gets him on Bapuji’s radar

Just like every episode, the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is going to take you on a laughter riot. Yes, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Jethaalal and his attempt to meet Babeetta ji will turn into a fiasco of sorts. Well, it so happens that while preparing tea, Jethaalal realizes that they are out of sugar and so, he will go to Abdul’s shop to buy some but Abdul has only one pack left which Babeetta has ordered for. What next, everything goes downhill from here and Jethaalal lands up facing the wrath of his father – Champakklal over tea.

Thereon, when Abdul informs him about Babeetta having ordered the packet of sugar, Jethaalal’s eyes light up. He then tells Abdul that he will deliver the packet to Babeetta himself and tells him that he’ll then borrow some from her. On listening this, Abdul agrees and allows Jethaalal to take the packet. Moving on, when he reaches Babeetta’s house, Jethaalal loses track of time and he tries to tease them over the benefits of tea instead of coffee which both Babeetta and Iyer are used to consuming. What is interesting is that while Jethaalal starts discussing the importance of tea, and he starts preparing Rajwadi tea, he completely forgets that he has kept a teapot on the flame back at home.

Thereafter, Champakklal smells something burning and when he goes into the kitchen, he finds out that the vessel has completely burnt and is black with soot. On seeing this, a raging mad Champakklal yells out for Jethaalal and on hearing Champakklal’s voice, he gets a jolt on hearing his Bapuji’s call. Well, it will be interesting to see as to what happens when Jethaalal will see the tea burning. What do you think will happen next? Will it be humiliation by father in front of Babeetta or a smooth escape from the scene? We all know Jethaalal and his way with the words but will it help him this time too?

