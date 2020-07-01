Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jheel Mehta or Nidhi Bhanushali or Palak Sidhwani; Who do you like as Sonu?

Which actress played the role of Sonu Bhide better in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jheel Mehta or Nidhi Bhanushali or Palak Sidhwani? Take the poll and let us know your choice.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The sitcom premiered back in 2008, and within its first few episodes, it grabbed many eyeballs. Known for its relatable storyline, hilarious punchlines, and amazing characterization, TMKOC has made a special place in the hearts of the people. Today, it is one of the most-loved shows, and even after 12 long years, viewers are still attached to the show. They keep yearning to see new episodes and many have said that the show brings a smile on their face, which sometimes goes missing due to the competitive world.

In this long journey, some actors have also bid adieu to the show, owing to their reasons. Notably, child actors playing the character of Sonu Bhide have left, making space for their replacements. To date, the role of Sonu has been played by three actresses. When the show began in 2008, Jheel Mehta was introduced to us as Master Bhide and Madhavi's loving daughter Sonu. Since she was the first face of 'Sonu' viewers showered her with immense love, and lauded her acting chops. However, Jheel opted out of the sitcom in 2012. She played the role for nearly 4 years. The young star quit the show to focus on her studies. She was preparing for her SSC board examinations at that time and balancing both studies along with shoot was becoming taxing for her. So, Jheel decided to bid goodbye to the show.

As Jheel left, the cute Nidhi Bhanushali walked into her shoes in 2012. Within no time, Nidhi won the hearts of the audience and fans love her portrayal as Sonu. It was her cuteness and innocence that charmed everyone. Nidhi entered the show when she was merely 13-year-old. However, in February 2019, the actress also quit TMKOC to concentrate on her higher studies. Nidhi bid adieu to the show after essaying the character for over 6 years.

Later, Palak Sidhwani, who is now seen as Sonu replaced Nidhi to take forward the baton of Sonu on the show. Slowly and steadily, Palak too became fans favorite and received immense love for the audience. She is currently a member of TMKOC's 'Tapu Sena' and has formed a bond with the team very well.

Though there is no comparison, audiences have always had their opinion when replacements happen. So, who do you think fits the role of Sonu, Jheel Mehta, or Nidhi Bhanushali or Palak Sidhwani? Who do you like as Sonu Bhide in TMKOC, Jheel Mehta, or Nidhi Bhanushali or Palak Sidhwani? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below, and don't forget to tell us why the chosen actress is your favourite.

