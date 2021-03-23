Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to launch in an animated series format soon; Promo released

The popular sitcom has given another reason to its viewers to rejoice. The longest running show will now be available in the animated version.

The hit comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been ruling the hearts of the audience for years. Their characters with their funny antics have made the audience their fan. People can continuously watch the show on loop. It has been so many years and still, the show is going high. No matter it has slipped from the TRP chart but it has not made any difference in the viewership. And now there is another reason for its fans to rejoice.

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will now be available in an animated series format. The promo video has also been released and it shows animated avatars of Tapu, Jethalal, Daya Ben, Babuji and more characters from the show. The video further show, Tapu is being sassy and smart as usual and his father is still trying his best to discipline him. Daya Ben is still laughing her heart away, wearing the same bright sarees that viewers love to watch her in.

It is to be noted here that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is being telecast for the last 12 years. It is the longest running show.

