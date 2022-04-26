Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers apologise for mentioning wrong details on the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television and has received worldwide recognition. Each episode of the show is equally entertaining and humorous as every episode has been to date. However, the makers have faced massive backlash from the audiences for yesterday's episode. In yesterday's episode, we saw that the Gokuldham members were having a gala time as they enjoyed old songs of famous iconic singers. During this, they played "Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo" a song sung by the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar.

After this song stopped, Amit Bhatt essaying the character of Dadaji, went on to share the details of this song. Dadaji informed the Gokuldham members that the song was released in 1965. However, the information was incorrect as the song was released in 1963. Soon after the episode, many viewers backlashed the show for sharing incorrect information. The makers soon realised their mistake and issued an official apology on their Instagram handle. The makers wrote, "We would like to apologise to our viewers, fans and well-wishers. In today’s episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of release of song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon. However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26th Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in future. We appreciate your love and support – Asit Modi and Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, and others. The show has been entertaining the audiences for 13 years now. and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

