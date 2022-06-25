Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers call out Neha Mehta for not signing exit documents & false accusations

Neha Mehta was part of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for more than a decade. She earned fame and name for portraying the role of Anjali Mehta, wife of Taarak Mehta, played by Shailesh Lodha. The actress had quit the show in 2020, and she recently shared that her dues for the past six months have not been cleared by the show producers.

Now, the makers of the show, Neela Films Productions, have said in an official statement that they tried to get in touch with the actor multiple times to complete the formalities, but she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents.

The statement from Neela Film Productions Private Limited reads: “We consider our artist as our family. We have contacted Neha Mehta mulitple times to complete the formalities with us. Unfortunately, she has been reluctant to sign the exit documents without which we cannot do a full and final settlement as per company policy. She also stopped responding to all our communication for past 2 years and she left the show without meeting us. We wish she would have replied to our emails instead of making false accusations about the makers that have given her 12 years of fame and career. We reserve our rights for appropriate action.”

Earlier this week, Neha shared with Bombay Times, “I live a very dignified life and don’t believe in complaining about anything. I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months’ money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don’t like complaining… hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television sitcoms. The first episode of the show premiered in 2008 and has been running successfully for over 13 years now.

