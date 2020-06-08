Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mandar aka Bhide REVEALS the most mischievous actor on sets & it is NOT Tapu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide spilled the beans on who is the most naughty and playful among the TMKOC team and you'll be surprised to know who it is. Read on to find out.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a show for some, an emotion for some others. The Sab TV sitcom has a special place in the hearts of the audience, and there's no doubt about the fact. The show is soon going to be clock 12 long and successful years of running in July. But, the craze among the viewers for its relatable story and unique characters, is far from over. And it seems like the love for TMKOC is not going to fade anytime soon.

Since the show is running for so many years, it is natural that the actors have a great bond. They spend hours together on the sets and have a good equation with each other. Just like its depicted on the show, TMKOC cast is also a family. On the show, it is shown that Tapu is the naughtiest kid in Gokuldham society. But do you know who is the most mischievous actor among the TMKOC team? Well, if you don't, we'll tell you. In an old chat with the Times of India, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide spilled the beans on who is the most naughty and playful among the TMKOC team and you'll be surprised to know who it is.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani worked not only with Aishwarya Rai but also Priyanka Chopra?

If you're thinking it is Tapu, then you're absolutely wrong. It is none other than our beloved Jethalal Gada aka Dilip Joshi. Yes, Mandar revealed that Dilip ji is the mischievous one on the sets. He said, 'Most of the funny scenes that are shown, like Bhide's fight with Jethalal, it is Dilip ji's idea. He is the brain behind all those naughty things. Dilip bhai is the one who suggests all the witty improvisations in the script and it turns out to be hilarious. But, it cannot be denied that such funny ideas pop-up only if the person is mischievous in real-life. Though Dilip bhai seems to be a serious actor, he is extremely naught in real-life.'

So, not Tapu, but 'Tapu ke papa' is quite a goofball off the screen. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing new episodes of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×