Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mandar Chandwadkar quashes death rumours, says he's doing fine

The sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and highly entertaining shows on television screens. The show has been entertaining for more than a decade, and its fanbase has grown multiple times over the years. Its interesting plot with hilarious twists and turns makes the show among the most-watched. All the characters in the show have individual personalities and they are seen living peacefully amid their diversity. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah comprises some highly talented actors including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Shyam Pathak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, and numerous others.

Today Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's famous actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide has come forward amid his shooting to quash a pesky rumor. Taking to his Instagram handle, Mandar went live and informed everyone that someone had sent him a piece of news that could have worried numerous people. Instead of mentioning it, the actor indirectly commented on the disturbing rumours and stated that his health is well. He further said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's entire team is healthy and happy and will keep entertaining the audience. Mandar also requested the gossipmongers to stop spreading false news. In the caption of this live video, Mandar writes, "Its a request to the ppl who are spreading rumors not to spread"

Speaking of the show, as per a recent ETimes report, Shailesh Lodha, who essays the character of Taarak Mehta is going to exit the show. The talented actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning. But due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh won't be returning to play his character.

