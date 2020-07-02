Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat's FUN banter on social media will crack you up

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita posted some beautiful pictures on her social media handle, and it received a hilarious comment from her co-star Raj Anadkat aka Tapu. Here's what happened.

While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are eagerly waiting for the show to release new episodes, the show's actors are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans on social media. Whether it is the Tapu Sena or the 'mahila mandal' of the Gokuldham society, everyone is making sure to keep their fans engaged with by sharing glimpses of their personal time. And among the most active of them all is, Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita on TMKOC.

The beautiful actress who has won many hearts with her beautiful looks and acting chops on the show, never misses any chance to interact with her fans. Munmun keeps sharing pictures on her Instagram handle, leaving fans in 'awe'. Yesterday, the Bengali beauty dropped in some beautiful pictures as she posed for the camera from the confines of her home. In the photos, Munmun is seen wearing a simple yet adorable red dress, and in a few pictures is also seen holding a coffee cup in her hand.

As usual, her fans showered her with immense love and complimented her for her beauty, but there was a special comment by someone close to Munmun. Well, we're talking about Munmun's TMKOC co-star Raj Anadkat aka Tapu. Yes, the young actor commented on Munmun's pictures and left everyone in splits. Both, Munmun and Raj shared a great bond, and often comment on each other's social media posts. More than co-stars, they are good friends.

Taking a funny jibe at Munum's recent picture, Raj commented, 'But the cup is empty. #Justforthepicture.' And their fun banter began. Munmun replied asking, 'How do you know?' To which, Raj revealed, 'Because I do the same thing.' Later Munmun said, 'Demand of our job.' Well, Raj and Munmun's hilarious banter certainly caught the attention of many and left everyone laughing.

Take a look at Munmun's post here:

Meanwhile, the shoots of TMKOC have not begun yet, but the makers are planning to resume shoots soon after proper precautionary measures. What are your thoughts on Munmun and Raj's hilarious social media conversation? Let us know in the comment section below.

