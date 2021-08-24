Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta starts shooting for the show; Report

Months after speculation that Munmun Dutta has left the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was missing from the show for the past 2 months. The actress essays the role of Babita ji and now new reports have come in stating that she has resumed the shooting. She was spotted on the set. The reports further claim that this week she will be seen in the show too. But an official confirmation is awaited. To note, producer Asit Modi wanted her to issue an apology in the video for her casteist slur.

The Times of India report claims that Munmun was seen on the set. It is worth mentioning here that the actress had opened up when rumours of her quitting the show started. She had said the false report had negative implications on her life. “People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is untrue. Currently, the track in the show did not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job, and comes back,” she added.

Munmun had also said, “If I plan to quit the show, I will announce it.” She was in the news after she mistakenly used the word 'bhangi' in a derogatory context. She was trolled for saying discriminating words on her social media video. The actress later deleted that bit from the video and even issued an apology note on social media.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the viewers for the last 13 years. It is one of the most loved shows on television.

