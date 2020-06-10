Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Nagpur police shares Jethalal's meme to urge people for wearing masks

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal Gada has found his way into a meme shared by Nagpur police on their official page. Read on to know the reason behind the same.

The Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected every nook and corner of the world. Government authorities of different countries have been trying to curb the situation by adopting some precautionary measures that should be followed by the citizens too. The same is the case with India where the number of COVID-19 positive cases is still on the rise. In the midst of all this, organizations have been using various means on social media to spread awareness among the people about the deadly virus.

Nagpur police has recently created something unique to grab the attention of the netizens. Their official website as shared a meme featuring Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal Gada who is seen wearing a mask. However, this funny meme comes with an advisory post through which people are being urged to wear masks while stepping out of their homes. The meme reads, “Mask Pehen Ne Mein Kya Tapleek Hai Aapko (What issue do you have in wearing a mask)?”

Check out the tweet below:

Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/PGGB9cziqg — Nagpur City Police (NagpurPolice) June 9, 2020

Apart from that the post also includes a caption that reads, “Whether you are going to gokuldham society or gada electronics, please wear a Mask wherever you go.” Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television that has been ruling the hearts of the audience since 2008. The role of Jethalal Gada in the comic sitcom is being played by Dilip Joshi. It also features Munmum Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat, Palak Sidhwani, and others in the lead roles.

