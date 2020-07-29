Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta aka Anjali to QUIT the show after 12 years?

According to latest reports, actress Neha Mehta who plays the role of Anjali Tarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to quit and bid adieu to the show. Here's what we know.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah achieved a huge feat yesterday (July 28, 2020) as the show completed 12 years of successful running on TV. The TMKOC team and fans celebrated this milestone with much happiness. However, looks like there is a piece of sad news for all TMKOC fans. Apparently, an actress who has been a part of the show since its inception is all set to bid adieu to TMKOC. We're talking about Neha Mehta, who plays the role of Anjali aka Tarak Mehta (Shailesh Lodha) has quit the show.

According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, Neha has informed about her decision to quit the makers. If reports are to be believed Neha has informed that she will not continue to play the role after the Coronavirus lockdown and has not yet reported to the sets for shooting new episodes. The TMKOC team resumed shooting on July 10, while the new episodes went on air from July 22. Neha has been associated with the show since its inception, and fans love her cute nok-jhok with her on-screen husband Tarak Mehta.

Fans enjoy how Anjali keeps bugging her husband for eating healthy, drink 'karela ka juice', and keep him on a strict diet. Now, if media reports are to be believed Anjali and Tarak's adorable chemistry will not be seen on TMKOC anymore. Neha has not yet confirmed the news of her departure from TMKOC until now. The makers of the sitcom have also not yet reacted about rumours of Neha quitting the show.

Earlier, there were reports that Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi has also quit the show. However, the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi had rebuffed the speculations and squashed them. What are your thoughts on the news of Neha's departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comment section below.

