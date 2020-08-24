Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta or Gurucharan Singh; Which actor's EXIT left you upset? COMMENT

Neha Mehta aka Anjali and Gurucharan Singh aka Mr. Sodhi have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently. While the makers have found suitable replacements for the show already, the two actors departure has come as a shocker for fans.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans danced in merriment when the show returned to the TV screens post lockdown. Fans were elated to see the Gokuldham society members back in action after almost four months. While viewers have been waiting with bated breath to see Disha Vakani aak Daya back the show, they received a major shock when popular faces from TMKOC decided to quit the show. We're talking about Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh. Yes, the two have opted-out of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Neha Mehta played the role of Anjali Taarak Meta, while Gurucharan Singh was seen as Roshan Singh Sodhi. Both, Neha and Gurucharan, are not a part of TMKOC now. The nakers have found their replacement, who have filled in their positions on the show. Sunayana Fozdar of Qubool Hai fame has walked into Neha Mehta's shoes to play Anjali. On the other hand, Balwinder Singh Suri, who is known for his role in 's film Dil Toh Paagal Hai has replaced Gurucharan as Sodhi. The new actors have reportedly taken on the characters and have kick-started shooting for the parts.

Gurucharan and Neha have been part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, since the beginning of the comedy-drama. However, Gurucharan had exited the show once earlier in 2013 owing to creative differences with the makers, later joined the show. Neha has exited TMKOC after a long stint of 12 years, and the reason behind her decision to bid adieu is not clear yet.

Neha and Gurucharan were a prominent part of TMKOC, and their exit has left many people disheartened. However, whose departure from the show left you more upset - Neha Mehta or Gurucharan Singh? Who will you miss more on TMKOC, Neha, or Gurucharan? Take the poll and share know your opinion with us. Also, what are your thoughts on Sunayana and Balwinder replacing them on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

