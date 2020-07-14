  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: New episodes of the sitcom to go on air from THIS date; Watch Promo

The release date of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fresh episodes after a long break is finally out. Here's when you can enjoy the happenings of the Gokuldham society again.
6154 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2020 12:08 pm
Yesterday (June 13, 2020), many popular Indian Television shows aired their new episodes after a long break of over three months due to the COVID-19 situation. While many TV viewers were happy watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay making a grand comeback, there was one show that everyone was missing. Yes, we're talking about Sab TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The shooting of the TMKOC began just a few days ago, leaving fans utterly excited to welcome the 'Gokuldham members' again. However, the on-air date of new episodes of the show was not revealed. 

But, it now looks like the makers and the channel have finally zeroed down a release date for TMKOC. Yes, the return date of the show has been finalized. It has been revealed when the fresh episodes of the much-loved sitcom will be telecast again. According to a social media post by Sab TV, the new episodes of  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will air from July 22, 2020. Yes, you read that right! Lock the date, because, from July 22, there is again going to be a riot of laughter for everyone. Yes, ardent viewers will be able to enjoy new episodes and meet the Gokuldham family again from almost a week from now. 

Take a look at TMKOC promo here here: 

Interestingly, the show is coming with fresh episodes on TV again, only before 6 days of it completing 12 years. On 28 July (2020),  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going to reach another milestone as it will complete 12 successful years of running and spreading smiles in people's lives. So, are you ready for the TMKOC team to tickle your funny bones again? Are you excited to watch new episodes of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below. 

