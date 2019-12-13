Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah New Promo: Jethalal refuses to play Garba; Dayaben's mother to mark her entry

Jethalal shows his sour mood and refuses to be a part of Garba celebrations while Dayaben's mother is to mark her entry on the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the highest-grossing entertainment shows on Indian television. Be it Jethalal's antics, Tapu's smartness and quick wit, Taarak Mehta's gyaan towards the end of each episode or the humour in the show, the comedy daily is a laughter riot. Every week, the show unfolds a new twist keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. While new entrant Palak Sidhwani is grabbing eyeballs for her cute quotient as Sonu Bhide, fans are missing Dayaben on the show.

Jethalal is a light-hearted man. However, after Dayaben's departure, he seems to be in a sour mood. In the recent promo that went viral, Jethalal shows his irritable side as he finds his employees practising Garba. The employees remind him about the Garba celebrations that are to take place in the Gokuldham Society. It comes as a shock to the employees when an ever chirpy Jethalal, who was known for his love for Garba, refuses to partake in the celebrations.

Jethalal misses his wife Dayaben and her absence is the reason for his ill-temper. Employees learn the truth and try to pacify Jethalal but he seems unmoved. He further reveals that his father Champakk Lal and son Tappu too are not to be a part of the Garba celebrations.

However, we learn that instead of Dayaben, her mother is to mark her entry on the show. While we have lived on the false hope of Dayaben's return on the show for long now, sources reveal that not Dayaben but her mother will be seen on the show soon. In the last episode which showed Champakk Lal disappear, Jethalal calls up Dayaben's brother to seek help. Sunderlal connects Jethalal with his mother. She advises searching Bapu ji towards the East direction and also asks them to recite Shri Ram bhajan which will help locate Bapu ji faster.

