Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah now 6 days in a week

One of the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) has good news for its audience. The show will now be aired six days a week that means Monday to Saturday with all-new episodes. Yes, you are reading right. Sony SAB decided to extend programming to six days a week with the announcement of the special ‘Mahasangam Saturday’. Well, the comedy show has been running for 14 years with upwards 3200 episodes. The show is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma" by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

It is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and started premiering on 28 July 2008. The show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running sitcom on television by episode count. The series takes place at the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society and often refer as "Mini India" in the show. In the show, most of the episodes are based on Jethalal being stuck in a problem and Taarak Mehta rescues him. They help each other in their problems. The members of Gokuldham celebrate all the festivals like a family.

In the current episode, the audience saw Hati and Komal enter Bhide’s House. Hati asks Bhide why did he call him so urgently to which Madhvi replies that Tapu Sena broke their heart today. After a while, Sodhi and Roshan enter Bhide’s house and ask him about Gogi’s mistake to which Bhide replies that Gogi has been lying to Bhide about something. Bhide calls Abdul and asks him to keep an eye on Tapu Sena to find out where they are going and how they will manage to arrange 35,000.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta starts shooting for the show; Report