Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu dating Kush Shah aka Goli? Here's the truth

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu reacts to her relationship rumours with Kush Shah aka Goli. Here''s what she has to say about their bond and link-up speculations.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like a big family. It is one of the longest-running shows on Television, and naturally, the cast has been working together for long. Though there has been shuffling in an ensemble cast, each TMKOC team member enjoys a great bond. While they work hard to put up the best on-screen for their viewers, they have a gala time off-screen with each other. Spending so much time on the sets of the show, every actor as you may expect shares a warm bond.

If you are an ardent follower of the show, then you might know that Tapu Sena is all about friendship goals. Off the camera also, these young actors have amazing chemistry. They share fun-loving moments together and often appear on each other's social media posts. However, speculations around their personal life also keep doing the round. Recently, Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu decided to engage with fans through a live session amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. But, the beautiful actress came across a weird question and decided to bust the rumour.

Well, a fan happened to ask Palak if dating Kush Shah aka Goli in real-life. Yes, the fan questioned her if she is in a relationship with Kush and left her stunned. However, instead of ignoring the question, Palak gave a firm answer and rubbished any rumours. Replying to the question, she said, 'Paagal ho kya? Kush mera bahot acha dost hai” (Are you insane? Kush is a really good friend to me). Well, Palak has made it crystal-clear that she is not seeing Kush.

Meanwhile, fans are missing new episodes of the sitcom, but old episodes are keeping them entertained. The actors of the show are also interacting with fans through social media and trying to drive away their boredom. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

