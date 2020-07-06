Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Palak Sidhwani REVEALS she is not friends with Raj Anadkat off screen

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu recently opened up about her off-screen bond with the 'Tapu Sena'. However, the young actress revealed that she only shares a proofessional bond with Raj Anadkat aka Tapu and there's no friendship per se. Read on to know more.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one such show that is a mix of all emotions, from friendship to love to fights. The show has been successfully running for 12 long years now, and still holds a special place in the hearts of the viewers. We've always heard the cast and crew of TMKOC is like a family, and everyone is friends with each other. However, two most-loved on-screen characters, who are known for their camaraderie are not friends off-screen. Can you guess who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Raj Anadkat aka Tapu and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu.

The two actors don't share a friendship bond off-screen. Yes, you read that right! While in reel-life Tapu and Sonu are 'best friends' in real-life Raj and Palak doesn't really have a bond of friendship. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Palak revealed that she and Raj are not really friends, but they share a cordial professional bond. Opening up about how she does not share a friendship with Raj off-camera but has a professional equation with him, which is quite cordial. She shared that there are 80 people on the sets, and it is not necessary to be friends with each one. She added that when one works in an office, it is not essential that the person if friends with everyone he or she works.

Palak added that she and Raj share a professional relationship and there is no fight as such. It is only that she gels and gets along with Samay Shah (Gogi), Kush Shah (Goli), and Azhar (Pinku) more. However, it does not change the fact that Raj and she share a cordial relationship, and he is her working partner. Complimenting Raj aka Tapu, Palak said that the young actor is a thorough professional and a great performer.

Meanwhile, while the shooting and air date of many popular shows have almost begun, the shooting of TMKOC has yet not started. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch new episodes of the sitcom, but makers are still mulling on shoot dates. What are your thoughts on the same? What do you think of Tapu and Sonu's on-screen equation? Are you missing fresh episodes of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

