Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Priya Ahuja's son celebrates 1st Rakhi with Nidhi Bhanushali aka former Sonu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja's (Rita Reporter) baby boy Ardaas celebrated his first Raksha Bandhan with Nidhi Bhanushali aka former Sonu. Take a look at their adorable pictures here.

Priya Ahuja, better known as Rita reporter from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is living the best phase of her life with her baby boy. Yesterday (August 3, 2020) on Raksha Bandhan's Priya's little munchkin Ardaas celebrated his first Rakhi, with none other than one of Priya's former co-stars. Well, we're talking about Nidhi Bhanushali, who previously played the role of Sonu Bhide on the show. Nidhi tied Rakhi to baby Ardaas, as they celebrated their first Rakhi together, forming a special bond of love.

The pictures of Nidhi and Ardaas' first Raksha Bandhan celebration at home were shared by Priya on her Instagram handle. In the photos, Nidhi can be seen lovingly tying a Rakhi on little Ardaas' wrist, as Priya holds him in her lap. The photos are endearing and make Nidhi-Ardaas the cutest brother-sister duo in town. Nidhi can be seen having a gala time playing with her baby brother. While Nidhi looks beautiful in a royal blue outfit, Ardaas looks cute as a button in a white baby suit.

Along with these adorable pictures, Priya also wrote a heartwarming note explaining the meaning of the 'special rakhi.' She wrote, 'Morden day promise of an elder sister to her bro to protect the little one for all the evil in the world. Ardaas will protect her from all the sadness by giving her hugs kisses and smiles.'

Take a look at Nidhi and Ardaas' Rakhi celebration here:

Priya is married to one of TMKOC's directors the Malav Rajda. They fell in love on the sets of the show and decided to tie the knot on November 19, 2011. The duo was blessed with a baby boy on November 27, 2019.

Talking about Nidhi she replaced Jheel Mehta as Sonu on the show in 2019. However, in February 2019, the actress also quit TMKOC to concentrate on her higher studies. Nidhi bid adieu to the show after essaying the character for over 6 years. What are your thoughts on this enchanting Rakhi celebration? Let us know in the comment section below.

