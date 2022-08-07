Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumar Modi REACTS to Shailesh Lodha's exit from the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, this popular sitcom needs no introduction. It is one of the longest-running shows on Television and has a massive number of loyal fans. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not only carved a special space in the heart of the audiences but each episode of the show has delivered a powerful message. The show revolves around the Gokhuldham society members and their daily lives. Recently Shailesh Lodha made an exit from the show leaving the audience shocked. Shailesh was a part of the show since its inception and essayed Taarak Mehta.

Now, in a recent video shared by Tmkoc Fandom on its Instagram handle, producer Asit Kumar Modi finally commented on Shailesh's exit from the show. Asit says, "Mei sabko sath mei jodke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi aana hi nahi chahte, jinka pet bhar gaya ho unko lagta hai humne bohot kuch kar liya, humko aur kuch karna chahiye, humko bhagwan ne bohot prathiba di hai, humko sirf Taarak Mehta tak simith nahi rehna chahiye toh jinko ye lagta hai aur voh agar nahi samajna chahte toh fir bhi mei unko kehta hu ki sochiye samjaiye lekin agar nahi aayege toh zarur show rukhega nahi naye Taarak mehta zarur aajayenge purane Taarak mehta aayege toh bhi khushi hogi naye Taarak mehta aayege toh bhi khushi hogi, mera ek hi laksh h bas humare darshako ke chehre par smile bani rahe."

In the past few years, several actors have made formal exits from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah including Disha Vakani, Gurcharan Singh, and Neha Mehta. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others. The show has been entertaining the audiences for 14 years now and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

