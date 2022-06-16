Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi promises Dayaben’s grand re-entry within few months

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the Indian audience for more than 14 years now. The prominent characters of Jethalal, Babita, Dayaben, Taarak Mehta, and many others have made their place in the hearts of the audience. The iconic role of Daya, played by Disha Vakani, has been audience favourite and fans have been waiting for her return to the show for a long time now. Now show producer Asit Kumarr Modi has spoken upfront with ETimes about the re-entry of the character in the show very soon.

Reacting to this, Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of the show, said, "Ab yeh story ka mamla hai. We are working everything out but it will take some time. I agree that people are literally abusing us as people are emotionally attached to the show. I do think about the fans who comment online and respect their views. Daya bhabhi aayegi. While we would definitely want Disha (Vakani) to come back as Daya, we are simultaneously also auditioning for the character. If she comes back, it will be very good as she is like family. But since her return doesn't seem to be possible, we are auditioning for a replacement.”

He added, “As a maker, I want that Dayaben should be back. Our efforts are on. Aane waale kuchh mahino mein Daya bhabhi bhi dikh jayengi, aur bhi bahot kuch dikhega. Dayaben cannot return overnight, we will have to create a zabardast re-entry for her since she has been missing for a long time.”

Viewers were eagerly waiting for Dayaben's return in the show especially with a promo of the show hinting at her re-entry going on air. The latest episode of the show saw Sundar arriving at the Gokuldham society with his friends and not Dayaben which disappoints Jethalal. Sundar assures Jethalal he'll go back to Ahmedabad and convince his mother to send Dayaben back in three months. Jethalal negotiates for two months and announces he'll go on a hunger strike if Daya doesn't come back by then. However, the viewers who have been waiting eagerly for Dayaben’s return are disappointed and blamed the makers for apparently playing with their emotions.

