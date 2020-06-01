Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi on resuming work: Hope to begin shoots soon

Asit Kumarr Modi, who is the producer of TMKOC, has expressed his gratitude towards the Maharashtra Government for allowing them to shoot by following the guidelines.

After witnessing a shutdown of over two months, the entertainment industry has taken a sigh of relief as the Maharashtra Government has granted permission to resume the shooting in the state in the non-containment zone with specific guidelines. Interestingly the industry has welcomed the decision whole-heartedly. Expressing his gratitude towards the Maharashtra government, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi stated that he hopes to begin the shooting soon.

Releasing a statement, Modi asserted that they will resume the shoot after getting final permission from the government and will be following all the guidelines by the authorities to assure the safety of the cast and crew. He also asserted that while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience during the lockdown, he and his team have been working hard to create new scripts to shoot post the lockdown.

He asserted, “This is a welcome decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the Government for allowing us to shoot now by following the guidelines. Hopefully, we’ll soon be able to resume the shootings after receiving the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to our audiences which they’ve been so eagerly waiting for. Even during the lockdown, our show gave people something positive and fun to watch along with their family. The show has been spreading happiness even during these trying times when things were uncertain and we plan to continue spreading smiles as we’ve been for the last 12 years. We will begin shoots as early as possible, after the final permission from the Govt. and follow all the directives issued by the authorities to ensure that our cast and crew are safe. Over the last couple of months, we have been working very hard on creating new scripts and I feel positive that fans will like it. We have already finalised some interesting scripts.”

For the uninitiated, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for over a decade now and is among the most loved sitcoms on Indian television.

