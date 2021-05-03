Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi answers fan query saying now he'll have to become Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer says that the return of Daya or wedding of Popatlal is not very essential at present and he is waiting for confirmation of Disha Vakani for her return.

Since the popular actress Disha Vakani, who plays the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has left the show there have been many speculations about her return. The show is one of the longest running comedies show which has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years. It is very popular among the audience for its unique story line and the cast of the show. The show revolves around the family of Jethalal Gada and his family.

The character of Dayaben is famous and loved by the people for her unique laughter, quick wit and love for Garba. Actress Disha Vakani had taken a leave from the show in 2017 as she was expecting. Since then, she has not returned to the show. There are numerous speculations over the years about her return in the show, but there has been no official statement yet. The producer of the show Asit Modi has also issued a statement in media that he would love to have her back in the show, but the decision of coming or not is completely based on her. Recently, the fans have also started talking about a replacement for Dayaben in the show, but there has been no confirmation. Talking about bringing back Dayaben in the show with ETimes TV, producer Asit Modi joked that now maybe he will have to play the role of Daya for the fans.

He added that he is also waiting for her return and if she decides to leave the show, then they will proceed with new Dayaben. He added that at present return of Daya or wedding of Popatlal is not very important. He added that there are numerous other important topics, hence this issue can wait.

Also read-Kush Shah aka Goli of TMKOC tests positive for COVID19 with 3 crew members, confirms producer Asit Kumarr Modi

Credits :Zee news

Share your comment ×