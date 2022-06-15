Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi on regressive TV content: We can’t change overnight

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, written and produced by Asit Kumar Modi, has been running successfully for over 14 years now. The makers feel need of the change for TV is becoming big as the audience is evolving due to OTT and exposure to international shows. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Asit Modi talked about the TV content being stuck to a zone and the difficulties in the process of evolution of content.

“It’s a fact that Indian TV has in a way got stuck to a certain zone. Those who are innovating have succeeded but we can say more-or-less everywhere the format is the same. Due to OTT the world has opened for the audience and they are watching US shows, Korean shows and what not,” he shared.

Talking about the challenges, he said, “Since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaa Chashma (2008) started there has been a lot of change in the thinking of the audience. So, for us the challenge is very big and we can’t change overnight. So, we are evolving slowly. We need to understand that appointment viewing on television is changing and people are shifting towards OTT and digital where they can watch and binge at ease. I am hopeful, TV will change but slowly.”

He also shared excitement that the show will soon hit 3,500 episodes and shared his big plans. He said that their videos trend on social media, they have 13 million subscribers, they are the most searched show on Alexa, and they also have an animation show …Chhota Chashma for kids. He further shared that like in Hollywood, the team is creating an entire universe with gaming, jingles, nursery rhymes, film and more.

Also read- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Kumar Modi opens up on Disha Vakani's return to the show; Report