Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi 'unaware of Shailesh Lodha’s exit' rumours

The rumours of popular actor Shailesh Lodha’s exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have created a buzz on social media. The fans of the show are very upset about his decision to quit the show after many years. The actor has been associated with the show from the start and he is shown as the best friend of the protagonist of the show, Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi. Now the producer of the show, Asit Modi, has issued a statement to Tellychakkar on the buzz about Shailesh Lodha.

The statement by the producer of the show, Asit Modi, said that he is not aware of Shailesh Lodha’s wish to exit the show. He rejected the rumours of Shailesh’s departure from the show. He added that all the actors have been working for more than 10 years now and he has not been informed or he is not aware that Shailesh wants to quit the show. Asit Modi also said, if there's any development, he will surely speak about it.

As per the ETimes report, Shailesh Lodha who essays the character of Taarak Mehta is going to exit the show. The actor has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its beginning. But due to some differences, he has made up his mind and despite the efforts of the production house, Shailesh won't be returning to play his character. This report also says that Shailesh has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show.



