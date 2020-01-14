Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah PROMO: Panga actor Jassie Gill to celebrate Lohri with Gokuldham society

Jassie Gill, who will soon be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, is all set to celebrate Lohri with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team. Check out some fun pictures of Jassie's Lohri celebrations in the Gokuldham society here.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved and longest running shows on Indian Television. The show is known to celebrate all the festivals with great grandeur and valour. Speaking of this as Lohri is upon us, the residents of the Gokuldham society are prepping up to celebrate the festival of kites with great enthusiasm. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see a special guest enter the show for celebrating the festival of joy and happiness with the TMKOC team. It is none other than, popular singer-actor Jassie Gill. Yes, the handsome actor will grace the show as a special guest, especially invited by Tapu Sena.

The Punjabi singing sensation, will for the very first time be a part of the Lohri celebrations at Gokuldham Society. The will make a grand entry as a desi Punjabi on a huge tractor. Not only will Jassie be seen spreading the magic of his voice, but he will also dance to the tunes of some popular peppy tracks. To cheer a sad Sodhi up, who couldn't jet off to Punjab for Lohri owing to bad climate, Jassie will also be seen singing a special Lohri song.

Check out some fun-filled pictures of Jassie's visit to the Gokuldham society:

It will surely be memorable evening filled with pomp and gaiety of Lohri. The residents will get the essence of Lohri as it is celebrated in Punjab. Talking about Jassie, he will soon be seen opposite in much-awaited movie Panga. The film is all set to hit the screens on 24th January 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

