Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat aka Tapu REVEALS what he missed from sets during COVID 19 break

Raj Anadkat aka Tapu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to his social media handle to share the first-day shoot experience from the sets as he resumed shooting after over three months. Here's what he had to say.

After a long wait, Indian Television's much-loved show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed shooting amid the COVID-19 crisis. The sitcom's creator Asit Kumarr Modi shared the 'happy news' with fans and asked them to pray for the entire TMKOC, who are shooting in these tough situations. He added that he has taken utmost care and protection for the safety of his team members, and everyone on the sets is adhering to the guidelines given by the officials. While fans were waiting for BTS pictures of TMKOC team resuming shoots, Raj Anadkat aka Tapu took to his social media handle to share his experience of resuming shoots after the long and sudden COVID-19 break.

The young actor shared some pictures of himself covered in masks and headgears from his makeup room while on the sets. Not only did he share his first-day shoot experience, but also revealed what he missed the most from the sets of TMKOC during the Coronavirus break. In a long note, Raj expressed his excitement and nervousness to get back on the sets of the show after over three months. He wrote, 'So guys, yesterday was my first day of the shoot, almost after three and a half months. It was an amazing experience altogether, shooting after such a long break, we had fun shooting on the sets. And yes, we all are taking every precaution on the sets and following every guideline. Guys pray for us. Soon we will come up with new and amazing episodes. Stay safe.'

And the end of this long message, Raj revealed what he missed the most, and it will leave you amazed. He said, 'I missed taking selfies in my make up room.' Yes, Raj aka our beloved Tappu missed clicking pictures of himself in his makeup room on TMKOC sets and maybe that is why he clicked multiple of them as he got back on the sets after his sabbatical.

Raj's co-star Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita on the show, also shared her excitement as she dropped a comment on his post. She wrote, 'Yaaayyy. We are back.'

The release date of new episodes have not been revealed yet, but they will be on-air soon to enthrall the audience again. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch fresh episodes of TMKOC soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

