Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Raj Anadkat to Palak Sidhwani; Guess who's the MOST followed Tapu Sena member

From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat (Tapu) to Palak Sidhwani (Sonu), the most-followed member of 'Tapu Sena' on Instagram revealed. Read on.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is filled with interesting characters. From Jethalal to Bhide, every character on the show has its essence. Often we have heard Gokhuldhamites call their society as 'Mini India' as it has people from all parts of the country. All characters in TMKOC are important and have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. But what connects the youth to the show and adds a fun element, is their gang of children (now grown-ups) - Tapu Sena.

Tapu Sena, a team of 5 members, who are naughty but responsible. From playing pranks on residents to organizing festivals and activities in the Gokuldham society, Tapu Sena is quite active and play a role in the show. The gang includes Tapu (Raj Anadkat), Sonu Palak Sidhwani Sonu, Goli (Kush Shah), Gogi (Samay Shah), and Pinku (Azhar Shaikh), wherein Tapu is the leader. While we all love them on screens, today, we're going to take a sneak peek in their personal lives, and see which Tapu Sena member is more popular or famous on social media. From Raj Anadkat (Tapu) to Palak Sidhwani (Sonu), here we are to 'reveal' the most-followed member of the 'Tapu Sena' on Instagram.

Here's a look at the most-followed Tapu Sena member on Instagram

1. Raj Anadkat

Raj Anadkat was introduced as the new Tapu aka the leader of the Tapu Sena in the year 2017. Before him, the Bhavya Gandhi led the young bunch of enthusiasts. While initially, viewers were a little apprehensive if Raj could essay the notorious Tapu as good as Bhavya. But, much to everyone's surprise, Raj slowly and steadily took over the character to make it his own. It has been close to three years now since Raj has been playing Tapu onscreen. He has sunk into the character so well, that many have forgotten that he came as a replacement.

Apart from his acting skills, Raj is making heads turn with his good looks, well-toned great physique, and charismatic personality. The young star has become an inspiration for the youth, owing to his fitness regime and fashion statements. Just as we expected it, he is the most followed Tapu Sena member on Instagram with a massive following of 761k people. He keeps entertaining fans with pictures, BTS moments, and some quirky games. His social media banter with Mummun Dutta aka Babita has also caught everyone's attention several times. Well, if you want to witness the story of a young man living his dreams, Raj Anadkat's Instagram handle will take you through it, with an added pinch of fun and masti.

2. Palak Sidhawani

After Tapu, we have Sonu on our list. Well, these best friends onscreen have kept fans hooked offscreen also. Palak Sidhawani entered TMKOC as Sonu in 2019. With her innocent looks, Palak gradually made a place in people's hearts and received immense love from the audience for portraying Sonalika Aatmaram Bhide aka Sonu. Palak has a huge following on Instagram, with 390k people keeping a close eye on her. From her beautiful pictures to BTS moments from the show to her dancing skills, Palak provides an all-round entertainment to fans on her Insta feed.

3. Kush Shah

Kush Shah aka Goli is known for his love for food in TMKOC. However, on Instagram, Kush shows his fun-loving side to the world, which viewers are not able to see on the show. He enjoys a fan following of 124k people, wherein he shares glimpses from his professional and personal life. While he is not much active on Instagram, Kush ensures to treat fans with beautiful pictures with his co-stars and friends.

4. Samay Shah

Little did people know that the Punjabi Muda in TMKOC Gogi, is a Gujarati Chokro, Samay Shah in real life? Samay Shah aka Gogi has 118k followers on Instagram. While onscreen Samay tickles everyone's funny bones with his weird questions and antics, but off-screen Samay gives a sneak peek to his fans into his personal space. He is quite an active social media user, and shares posts almost every day. He has also initiated a special segment for his fans #StorywithSamay where he narrates a beautiful story with a powerful message to change people's outlook.

5. Azhar Shaikh

Last but not the least, we have Azhar Shaikh aka Pinku from the Tapu Sena with 116k followers on Instagram. Just once glance at Azhar's Insta profile and you will know that he is crazy about fashion and fitness. His feed is filled with handsome pictures of himself, wherein he is flaunting his chiseled body, and style statement. From cool casuals to ethnic wear, Azhar loves experimenting with his looks. He has also shared quite a few pictures with the Tapu Sena and his workout sessions.

Well, that was bout the current Tapu Sena members. But, how can we forget the old members who bid us goodbye? Yes, it would be a little unfair, if we did not talk about former Tapu Sena members. Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu for 12 long years enjoys a following of 483k followers, followed by Nidhi Bhanushali aka the cutest Sonu (as touted by the viewers) with 416k followers on Instagram. And the original Sonu aka Jheel Mehta has a following of 123k people.

Who is your favourite Tapu Sena member and why? Also, which member can you relate to on a personal level? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

