Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rakhi Vijan dismisses rumours of being approached for the role of Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and successfully running sitcoms of the Telly world. The show and its characters enjoy a massive fan following, especially the character of Dayaben is loved by the audience. The role was earlier played by actress Disha Vakani but she left the show a few years back. As per the reports, the search for the new Dayaben is on and there have been rumours of actress Rakhi Vijan being approached for the role. But the popular actress has refuted the rumours on social media.

Rakhi clarified that she hasn't even been approached by the show's makers for the role. She said she was shocked by the reports claiming she would feature in the popular show. Rakhi took to her Instagram account on Sunday to refute the reports. She shared a screenshot of a news article that read, "Rakhi Vijan to be seen as new Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah." She captioned it, "Hello everyone... this news is a rumour… which shocks me...I haven't been approached by the producers or the channel." Fans thanked Rakhi for the clarification, but also told her that she would have been perfect for the role. Meanwhile, fans of the show continued to request the return of Disha Vakani in the popular role.

See her post here-

Rakhi also spoke about the reports in a conversation with ETimes, saying, "The media has been calling me. I don't know from where this rumour emanated... I thought this rumour would die down but it kept increasing." She also opened up about how she would play Dayaben if she is cast in the role in future, and said comedy comes naturally to her, but of course, it will be challenging. She added that it won't be very difficult.

