Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Read unknown facts about India's longest-running comedy show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running for over 11 years now and is perhaps the only comedy show to have seen such a successful run. With Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, the show chronicles around the lives of residents in Gokuldham society. With everything right now on a standstill due to lockdown in the view of coronavirus outbreak, we are listing down 6 unknown facts about the show which will leave you surprised. Dig it in:

1. Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Lal is older than Bapuji aka Amit Bhatt in real life

Yes, you read it right. Actor Dilip Joshi is much older than Amit Bhatt in real life but on the show, Dilip plays Amit's son. Didn't think much, right?

2. Dayaben aka Disha Vakani and Sunderlal (Mayur Vakani) are real life brother-sister

While we are still not sure if Disha Vakani will return as Dayaben on the show, or will get replaced, we can be sure that Disha and her onscreen brother Sunderlal aka Mayur Vakani are actually siblings in real life too. Their bond on the show is one of the major highlights, undoubtedly.

3. In real life, Popatlal is a happily married man and has three children

Can you believe it? Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, who might get the 'bachelor of the decade' award on the show, is actually happily married and has three children in real life.

4. Iyer used to write Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Tanuj Mahashabde, who portrays the character of Iyer, started off as a writer on the show. However, after Dilip Joshi's suggestion, the producer decided to give him the role of Iyer. Iyer is a Maharashtrian in real life.

5. Dilip Joshi was initially approached for the role of Champak Lal

Dilip Joshi, who plays Jetha Lal on the show today, was initially offered the role of Champak Lal but, he declined it.

6. Shailesh Lodha has four books to his credit

Shailesh Lodha, who plays the titular role of Taarak Mehta is a writer in real life as well and has four books to his credit.

Credits :Pinkvilla

