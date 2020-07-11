Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumes shooting today; producer Asit Modi says, ‘please pray for entire team’

Dilip Joshi headlined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah goes on floors yet again post lockdown. The show has resumed shoot after almost 3 and a half months of lockdown. Producer and Content Creator Asit Modi confirmed the development in a statement.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with Dilip Joshi in the lead role among others has finally resumed shoot. While many other shows started shooting much earlier, two weeks back to be precise, the content creator of the show Asit Modi was wary and wanted his team to be on the same page before they got on board with the "new normal." After a mock shoot conducted by one of the directors yesterday, the producer was assured of safety measures to resume shoot after almost three and a half months of lockdown.

Confirming the same, Asit Modi asks fans to pray for the well being of the entire team as they are all geared up to be back on screen to entertain. In a statement, he said, "On the 10th of July, 2020 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially resumed its shooting for the show. And very soon we will be amidst you on your TV screens. Please do pray for us, the entire team’s well-being as you have for the past so many years and we too pray for your health and happiness. We have mustered a lot of courage and returned to the sets, keeping in mind that we have to follow the social distancing norms, wear protective gear and adhere to all the guidelines as advised by the government."

He further added, "All we need now is your blessings and very soon we will be back to entertaining you, making you laugh and bringing happiness and positivity in your lives."

