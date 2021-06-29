Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s THIS actor has been part of a Chinese movie; Find out here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah popular actor Popatlal has shared a clip from the time he acted in a Chinese movie.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows in India. The show has been making people laugh for many years and is one of the top-rated shows on TV. The show offers an engaging storyline and interesting plot twists which have kept the audience hooked. The cast of the show comprises a list of highly talented actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shyam Pathak, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, and others.

The show comprises some of the highly popular and extremely talented actors, who have a huge fan following who love their role in the show. The characters of the show are unique and are portrayed excellently on TV screens. The actor Shyam Pathak, is a very popular and comical actor in the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He plays the role of an honest journalist Popatlal. He is shown as a man who is very eager to get married but due to bad luck, he is unable to.

The actor is popular for his role and is loved by many for his fabulous acting skills. Apart from playing this role, the actor has also worked in a foreign movie with a very famous Bollywood actor. He has worked in a Chinese movie and got a chance to work alongside Anupam Kher. The actor recently shared a video clip on his social media handle, which is a scene from the film. It was named, ‘Lust, caution’. Shyam Pathak had shared the clip along with the caption, “One of my old Act in the past. #movie #hollywood #act #anupamkher #olddays.”

The movie ‘Lust, Caution’, is a 2007 erotic espionage period drama based in Shanghai, China during World War 2.

The fans of the actor were very excited to see his video clip and could not believe their eyes. One said, “First time popatlal didn’t excited for marriage to see a girl.” Another wrote, “Who knew this man’s is gonna rock after a few years.”

