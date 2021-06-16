Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta stands up for animal rights

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta saved the life of a stray dog, as she ensured its proper treatment and care.

Munmun Dutta is one of the most popular actresses on television screens. The actress has received immense love and appreciation for her role of Babita in the successfully running TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, the actress is shown as the love interest of Jethalal, played by the remarkable actor Dilip Joshi. The actress is very considerate about animals’ safety and invests a lot of time and hard work for the welfare of animals. She also speaks for the welfare of stray animals.

Munmun recently saved the life of a stray dog. She shared on her social media that she rescued a deeply wounded female dog. She shared pictures in which one can see that the wounds of the dog are cleaned and a collar has been put around her neck. She also posted updates on the dog's health.

Munmun Dutta has always had a soft corner for animals and has a dream of building an animal farm or shelter for taking care of them. During the lockdown last year, the actress fed stray dogs after taking permission from the cops. The actress had recently come to the limelight for using a casteist slur in her video. After being trolled, the actress had removed the part from her video and issued an apology. A complaint was registered against Munmun for her usage of the casteist word.

