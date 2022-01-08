Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Bagha aka Tanmay Vekaria tests positive for COVID-19

There has been a constant rise in the COVID 19 cases in India in the last few weeks. The entertainment industry has been severely affected by this as every day people are getting affected by the Coronavirus. Earlier, Ayesha Singh was reported COVID-19 positive and now, Tanmay Vekaria from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become positive. The actor is popular for playing the role of Bagha in the show.

Taking to his social media handle, Tanmay Vekaria shared in his post that even though he has been taking care of all the Covid norms, he has tested positive with Coronavirus. He also urged all the people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for the safety of their loved ones. He requested all his fans to take care and stay safe.

He wrote in the post, “Hello all! Inspite of taking utmost care, I have been tested Covid-19 positive, requesting all who came in my close contact in last 2 – 3 days. Plz get tested for u n for the safety of ur loved ones….take care n stay safe plz.”

Take a look at his post:

Tanmay Vekaria plays the role of Bagha in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He portrays a naive and loyal staff member of Jethalal’s (played by Dilip Joshi) shop, Gada Electronics. He entered the show as a temporary replacement for Ghanshyam Nayak and became an irreplaceable part of TMKOC. The show is one of the longest-running Indian sitcoms.



