Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi hilariously shows the side effects of ‘not so new’ normal; WATCH

Television actor Dilip Joshi has shared a funny video on his Instagram handle and left his fans in splits. The video is unmissable and relatable to many.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi is an active social media user. He often shares interesting posts on social media handle. Recently, the actor shared a funny video which many people could relate to. In the video, Dilip Joshi can be seen pushing the dustbin peddle instead of pressing the spray cap of the hand sanitizer bottle. Nowadays, owing to the Coronavirus, people have gotten used to the foot-operated sanitizer while stepping out or walking into the shopping malls.

The TV actor can be seen trying to use the sanitizer after entering his room. He has also added Atif Islam’s popular song ‘Aadat’ in the background of the video. He captioned this video as, “Side effects of the “not so new” normal.” Dilip Joshi is popularly known for his role as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. TMKOC is one of the longest-running Indian sit-coms. Take a look at Dilip Joshi’s latest post here:

The popular TV show has completed over 3000 episodes. The show has stellar star cast such as Dilip Joshi as Jethaalal, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, Amit Bhatt as Champakklal, Munmun Dutta as Babitaji, Mandar Chandwadkar as Bhide among others. They have all become household names due to the show's massive popularity. Their performances are highly appreciated by the fans. The popular sitcom was first aired on television in 2008 and now it is running in its 13th year.

Credits :Dilip Joshi Instagram

