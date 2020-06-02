Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi on resuming shooting amid COVID 19: It is a mixed feeling

Dilip Joshi, who is seen playing the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has opened up on getting back to the sets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ever since Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government has allowed the shooting in non-containment zones, the producers have welcomed the decision and are gearing up to begin shooting amid COVID 19 outbreak. In fact, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi, who recently expressed his gratitude towards the state government for allowing to shoot again, is hopeful to resume shooting for the popular sitcom soon by following the guidelines issued by the authorities. Recently, Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal Gadha in TMKOC, got candid about resuming the shoot and said that he is having a mixed feeling.

During his recent conversation with Times of India, Dilip asserted that the entire team has been missing the sets. However, they are also sceptical about getting back to the sets amid the pandemic. The television actor stated that while Modi is concerned about the well being of the entire cast, he even hosted a meeting to take opinions about resuming the shoot. And while the entire team is still discussing over resuming the work, they are also having a positive approach for the same.

“The lockdown allowed us to take a break for a long time, something that we have not done for years. Initially, we welcomed the break, but we missed the sets a lot. Abhi guidelines toh mili hain, but kitni practical hain we will have to see. It’s a mixed feeling actually. We trust Asit bhai, woh decision sabke barein mein soch kar hi lenge. Asit bhai called us and he took our opinion on the same. Even he was a little confused. At the end of the day, he is answerable for anything that happens on the set. Today’s was a very basic meeting. Abhi aur soch vichaar karenge, detailed planning ke baad hi start hoga. We are positive about it,” Dilip was quoted saying.

On the other hand, Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu in TMKOC is excited as well as apprehensive about the shooting as they are yet to know the things at the ground level. She said, “We are yet to receive a confirmation on when exactly we will begin shooting but we’ve been told that we will have to follow stringent protocols to ensure our own as well as others' safety at work. Nevertheless, just the thought of shooting at Gokuldham Society is very exhilarating.”

Credits :Times Of India

