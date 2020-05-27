Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani gets a special gift from brother Mayur Vakani & it is amazing

Mayur Vakani, who has shared the screen space with Disha Vakani in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has shared a beautiful surprise he made for his sister and it will make you scream wow.

Disha Vakani, who became a household name with her performance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, might not be a part of the popular sitcom but she continues to be the talk of the town. The diva had won a million of hearts with her performance as Dayaben Jethalal Gada and her unique style did catch everyone’s attention. Interestingly, Disha was also seen sharing the screen space with her brother Mayur Vakani in the show and their chemistry as brother-sister was quite interesting.

While we miss watching this brother-sister duo on the small screen these days, courtesy Disha’s exit from TMKOC, they have managed to grab the headlines once again lately as Mayur’s special gesture for his sister is breaking the internet. To note, the nation has recently celebrated brother’s day. On this special occasion, Mayur surprised Disha and his fans as he made a beautiful painting of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress. The actor shared a video of himself flaunting his creative side as he made a portrait of Disha while watching a pic in his phone. He captioned the image as, “My sister..! Portrait in water colour.! On Brother’s Day..! #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy #portrait #mysister #brotherday #dishavakani #mayurvakani #vakanimayur.”

Take a look at Mayur Vakani’s special post form Disha Vakani:

Meanwhile, Disha is enjoying her time with daughter Stuti Padia. To note, the actress had left the show owing to her maternity leave in 2017. Ever since then, there have been speculations about her much awaited return on the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A lot was said and written about her return on the show and it was reported that the makers and Disha were not able to come on the same page over the latter’s contract which had delayed her return on TMKOC. However, the actress did make a cameo in the show last year.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×