Is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani pregnant with second baby? Reports

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a popular sitcom that has been entertaining the audience for the last 13 years, has made a special place in the audience's hearts. One of the most popular characters in the show is Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, is missing for a long time. Her fans are waiting for her but unfortunately, she has not returned. She went on a maternity break. The makers have not replaced her also. And now the reports are coming in that she is a second time pregnant.

In a report by Aaj Tak, a Hindi portal, a picture of Disha with a baby bump has gone viral on social media. In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a blue colour skirt and a golden colour top. Her bump is visible but still, no one has confirmed it. These are rumours and still, confirmation is being looked forward to. Disha Vakani embraced motherhood on November 30, 2017, after being blessed with a baby girl. According to the story track, her character is shown to be on a pilgrimage with her mother.

Recently, her picture with a baby girl had gone viral on fan club pages. As soon as the picture went viral, fans immediately responded to it and flooded the comment section. One of the fans had written, “Mam please only once tell me that you will be come back in tmkoc or not so that we can understand about your situation please mam please only once.”

Recently, Raj Anadkat, who portrays Tapu’s character, has quit the show. According to the ETimes report, the actor was expected to wrap up his shooting before Christmas.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu to quit the show; Reports